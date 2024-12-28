TNT® Fireworks Continues Its Tradition Of Safe Family Fun With Safety Tips For Ringing In The New Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Enjoy safe, family fun while ringing in 2025. And when the show is over, soak your fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before disposing."



Laws and regulations vary widely from the types of fireworks that are legally permitted - to the times in which they can be used. Additionally, some communities may temporarily ban fireworks due to weather conditions. Before planning your celebration, check with local authorities.

If fireworks are in your community, whether aerial or 'safe and sane', make sure to properly dispose of used fireworks. Submerge them in a bucket of water and soak overnight. Once they've soaked overnight, wrap fireworks and dispose of them in a metal container or take them to a local solid waste facility. You can also contact your local fire department for other options.

Read on for more safety tips:

Only buy legal fireworks from a licensed seller.

Read and follow the directions on the labels.

NEVER give fireworks or sparklers to young children.

NEVER use fireworks in conjunction with alcohol or drug consumption.

Only use consumer fireworks away from homes, buildings and dry grass – on a flat, level, hard, fireproof surface, such as concrete, that is free from debris.

Have a working garden hose and/or bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies.

NEVER carry a firework in your pocket or hold a lit firework in your hand.

NEVER shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container.

Keep spectators at a safe distance.

Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks.

Don't aim or throw fireworks at another person.

Never place any part of your body directly over a firework device – even when lighting.

Light only one firework at a time.

NEVER approach or try to re-ignite a firework that doesn't light the first time.

PROTECT YOUR PETS! Animals are often frightened by the sounds of fireworks. Protect your "best friends" by keeping them indoors, secure and away from the loud, sudden noises.

"Providing our customers with the safest and highest quality fireworks is TNT's top priority," stressed Anderson. "We wish everyone a safe and happy New Year."

