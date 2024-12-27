عربي


São Paulo Leads Brazil’S Fiscal Reset: R$10.3B Tax Cut Amid National Overspending


12/27/2024 3:21:01 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) While Brazil's federal government struggles with mounting deficits and expanding public spending, São Paulo charts a different course.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas launches a groundbreaking fiscal reset, targeting R$10.3 billion ($1.66 billion) in annual savings through systematic benefit cuts.

This bold initiative stands in stark contrast to Brasília's resistance to meaningful spending reforms. São Paulo's fiscal discipline emerges through a comprehensive review of tax benefits.

The governor's team is scrutinizing one-third of existing incentives, leading to targeted adjustments. These include modifying the ICMS tax for bars and restaurants from 3.2% to 4%.

This measured approach differs sharply from the federal government's preference for tax increases over spending cuts. The state's reform extends strategically across sectors, eliminating 88 out of 263 tax incentives.



Unlike the federal government's expanding bureaucracy, São Paulo targets inefficient benefits, particularly those aiding out-of-state manufacturers in footwear and electronics sectors.

Freitas aligns his reforms with the national tax overhaul, planning systematic reductions until 2033. This structured approach aims to boost São Paulo's investment capacity from R$21 billion ($3.39 billion) to R$33.5 billion ($5.40 billion) by 2025.

It also focuses on pursuing privatizations and pension reforms. The governor's commitment to reducing state size through agency eliminations and administrative reforms presents a remarkable contrast to federal expansion policies.

This comprehensive strategy positions São Paulo as Brazil's leader in fiscal responsibility. It has the potential to inspire other states to adopt similar measures during challenging times.

The Rio Times

