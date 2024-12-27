20 Children Killed In Airstrikes By Pakistani Military

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 20 children have been killed in by Pakistani military near the border in eastern Afghanistan, the UN Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has said.

UNICEF Regional Director Sanjay Wijesekera on his handle wrote:“UNICEF is deeply saddened by reports that at least 20 children have been killed in an attack near the border in eastern Afghanistan. Our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Children are not and must never be a target.”

On Tuesday night, Pakistani fighter jets bombed some areas in the Barmal district of southeastern Paktika province. Islamabad claimed to have targeted TTP militants in the attacks but Afghan officials rejected the claim and said that innocent people, including women and children had died in the attack.

Mullah Noorullah, the acting minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, said that around 52 people were killed and 40 others injured in the attacks.

nh