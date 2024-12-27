Sports Solidarity Calls Azerbaijan For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Mazahir Afandiyev | AzerNEWS
Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world with a long
history of sports. It is well known that the development strategy
for this field was established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The Great Leader gave great attention to the Promotion of sports
and physical culture during his tenure as our nation's leader,
ensuring the younger generation's physical development. Heydar
Aliyev's July 26, 1994, decree creating the Ministry of Youth and
Sports provided a significant boost to the growth of sports in the
nation. During this time, significant state-level initiatives to
advance sports and the Olympic movement in Azerbaijan were put into
place.
Significant progress has only been made in this area since 1997,
even though Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee has been in
operation since 1992. As a result, the National Olympic Committee
of Azerbaijan was reorganized, and that same year, Ilham Aliyev
became the unanimously chosen President of the National Olympic
Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. These events were crucial
in helping Azerbaijan's Olympic movement and sports policy evolve
independently. At that point, Ilham Aliyev's efforts to advance
sports and the Olympic movement significantly aided in the nation's
success and increased awareness in the global sports arena.
Although Azerbaijan had its first Olympic representation at the
Winter Games in Japan in 1998, our nation's finest success in
Olympic history was during the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia. The
Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's attention and support when Azerbaijani
athletes were personally sent off to the Olympic Games in Sydney
signaled the start of a new era in the history of sports. During
the Olympics in Sydney, Azerbaijani athletes took home two gold and
one bronze medal. Azerbaijan placed 23rd among European nations and
34th out of 199 in the team competition.
Naturally, since then and up to this point, Azerbaijan's sports
strategy has been constantly evolving, and as a consequence of the
efforts made, our sportsmen have performed better worldwide, and
Azerbaijani sports have gained international reputation.
The fact that Azerbaijani athletes honorably represented their
nation in 2024 and took home around 1,700 medals from a variety of
competitions is no accident. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the
National Olympic Committee and the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, stated the following during a ceremony on December 24,
2024, honoring the year's sporting achievements: " This
demonstrates that our sports are developing, a new generation of
athletes is emerging, and Azerbaijan, as a sports nation, is
proving its strength in various international
competitions ."
The above indicators allow us to predict that Azerbaijan will
continue to have great sporting success, and our patriotic athletes
will amaze the appreciative Azerbaijanis with their impressive
performances. Particularly, the triumphs of our athletes competing
globally, the hoisting of our flag, and the performing of our
national anthem all contribute to encouraging and uplifting the
younger generation's sense of patriotism. This, in turn,
contributes significantly to the younger generation's growing
interest in sports, military and physical training, and a love of
the Azerbaijani flag and the Motherland.
Today, conditions have been created in every region of
Azerbaijan for the full growth of sports. The essential work is
continually being carried out, and it is currently being carried
out in our Karabakh, which was liberated from occupation as a
consequence of the brave actions of patriotic Azerbaijani youth.
The construction of a new stadium in the city of Agdam, the
renovation of the Khankendi City Stadium, and the laying of the
foundation for the Olympic Sports Complex in the city of Fuzuli
will ensure the accessibility of sports for people who have
returned to their ancestral lands, as well as serve as a reliable
foundation for hosting prestigious international sporting events in
the territories liberated from occupation in the future.
The historic friendly match of the "Karabakh" football club,
held for the first time in 30 years at the Khankendi city stadium
with the participation of the Azerbaijani sports community,
demonstrates once again that sports and the sports community are
only concerned with peace and sustainable growth.
It should be mentioned that next year, Azerbaijan will host
another major sporting event. Approximately 7,000 athletes will
compete in the Third CIS Games, which will be hosted in 14 cities
throughout our Republic. In a joyous setting, athletes from the CIS
member countries will show unity at these Games via friendship,
respect for one another, healthy competition, security, and lasting
peace. I have no doubt that our sportsmen will represent Azerbaijan
honorably and successfully at these tournaments and that our future
successes in this area will pave the way for the growth of sports
that can handle the demands of modern times.
Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the
Azerbaijani Parliament
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109035158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.