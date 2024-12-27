Sports Solidarity Calls Azerbaijan For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev | AzerNEWS

Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world with a long history of sports. It is well known that the development strategy for this field was established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The Great Leader gave great attention to the of sports and physical culture during his tenure as our nation's leader, ensuring the younger generation's physical development. Heydar Aliyev's July 26, 1994, decree creating the of Youth and Sports provided a significant boost to the growth of sports in the nation. During this time, significant state-level initiatives to advance sports and the Olympic movement in Azerbaijan were put into place.

Significant progress has only been made in this area since 1997, even though Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee has been in operation since 1992. As a result, the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan was reorganized, and that same year, Ilham Aliyev became the unanimously chosen President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. These events were crucial in helping Azerbaijan's Olympic movement and sports policy evolve independently. At that point, Ilham Aliyev's efforts to advance sports and the Olympic movement significantly aided in the nation's success and increased awareness in the global sports arena.

Although Azerbaijan had its first Olympic representation at the Winter Games in Japan in 1998, our nation's finest success in Olympic history was during the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia. The Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's attention and support when Azerbaijani athletes were personally sent off to the Olympic Games in Sydney signaled the start of a new era in the history of sports. During the Olympics in Sydney, Azerbaijani athletes took home two gold and one bronze medal. Azerbaijan placed 23rd among European nations and 34th out of 199 in the team competition.

Naturally, since then and up to this point, Azerbaijan's sports strategy has been constantly evolving, and as a consequence of the efforts made, our sportsmen have performed better worldwide, and Azerbaijani sports have gained international reputation.

The fact that Azerbaijani athletes honorably represented their nation in 2024 and took home around 1,700 medals from a variety of competitions is no accident. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the National Olympic Committee and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated the following during a ceremony on December 24, 2024, honoring the year's sporting achievements: " This demonstrates that our sports are developing, a new generation of athletes is emerging, and Azerbaijan, as a sports nation, is proving its strength in various international competitions ."

The above indicators allow us to predict that Azerbaijan will continue to have great sporting success, and our patriotic athletes will amaze the appreciative Azerbaijanis with their impressive performances. Particularly, the triumphs of our athletes competing globally, the hoisting of our flag, and the performing of our national anthem all contribute to encouraging and uplifting the younger generation's sense of patriotism. This, in turn, contributes significantly to the younger generation's growing interest in sports, military and physical training, and a love of the Azerbaijani flag and the Motherland.

Today, conditions have been created in every region of Azerbaijan for the full growth of sports. The essential work is continually being carried out, and it is currently being carried out in our Karabakh, which was liberated from occupation as a consequence of the brave actions of patriotic Azerbaijani youth. The construction of a new stadium in the city of Agdam, the renovation of the Khankendi City Stadium, and the laying of the foundation for the Olympic Sports Complex in the city of Fuzuli will ensure the accessibility of sports for people who have returned to their ancestral lands, as well as serve as a reliable foundation for hosting prestigious international sporting events in the territories liberated from occupation in the future.

The historic friendly match of the "Karabakh" football club, held for the first time in 30 years at the Khankendi city stadium with the participation of the Azerbaijani sports community, demonstrates once again that sports and the sports community are only concerned with peace and sustainable growth.

It should be mentioned that next year, Azerbaijan will host another major sporting event. Approximately 7,000 athletes will compete in the Third CIS Games, which will be hosted in 14 cities throughout our Republic. In a joyous setting, athletes from the CIS member countries will show unity at these Games via friendship, respect for one another, healthy competition, security, and lasting peace. I have no doubt that our sportsmen will represent Azerbaijan honorably and successfully at these tournaments and that our future successes in this area will pave the way for the growth of sports that can handle the demands of modern times.

Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament