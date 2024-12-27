Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office Initiates Criminal Cases To Recover Export Funds
Date
12/27/2024 9:09:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Another 139 million manats (81.76 million USD) from the export
of agricultural products have been returned to the country,
Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
General Prosecutor's Office.
The report states that, based on information from the State
Customs Committee, criminal cases have been initiated against some
business entities for failing to return funds in the relevant
currency to Azerbaijan after exporting various products abroad. A
preliminary investigation is underway.
As a result of actions by the Nasimi, Sabail, and Sabunchu
district prosecutor's offices in Baku, over 63 million USD (more
than 107 million manats at the relevant exchange rate) obtained
from the sale of agricultural products abroad has been returned to
Azerbaijan and deposited into an authorized bank account.
Additionally, measures taken by the prosecutor's offices in
Goychay, Shamakhi, Guba, Jalilabad, Gakh, and Salyan districts led
to the return of more than 18.63 million USD (31.6 million manats)
to authorized bank accounts in Azerbaijan.
Ongoing procedural measures are being conducted by the
prosecutor's office to ensure the return of funds from the export
of goods to authorized bank accounts in the country.
