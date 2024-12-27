Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office Initiates Criminal Cases To Recover Export Funds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Another 139 million manats (81.76 million USD) from the export of agricultural products have been returned to the country, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

The report states that, based on information from the State Customs Committee, criminal cases have been initiated against some business entities for failing to return funds in the relevant currency to Azerbaijan after exporting various products abroad. A preliminary investigation is underway.

As a result of actions by the Nasimi, Sabail, and Sabunchu district prosecutor's offices in Baku, over 63 million USD (more than 107 million manats at the relevant exchange rate) obtained from the sale of agricultural products abroad has been returned to Azerbaijan and deposited into an authorized bank account.

Additionally, measures taken by the prosecutor's offices in Goychay, Shamakhi, Guba, Jalilabad, Gakh, and Salyan districts led to the return of more than 18.63 million USD (31.6 million manats) to authorized bank accounts in Azerbaijan.

Ongoing procedural measures are being conducted by the prosecutor's office to ensure the return of funds from the export of goods to authorized bank accounts in the country.