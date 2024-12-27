15 Actions For Businesses Operating In Conflict Zones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States of America, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Nations Global Compact prepared guidance on topics relevant to advancing global corporate sustainability.

With two billion people - a quarter of humanity - living in places affected by conflict, many companies find themselves operating in conflict zones.

If your company is operating in in conflict zone, here are 15 actions to consider:

including conflict analysis to understand the interaction between company operations and conflict contexts. Then act plan and implement all activities to avoid negative impacts on conflict and maximize positive impacts on the organization, staff and society- including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compactby working with existing peace operations, programmes and partnerships and supporting innovative ways to address conflict driversto assess and monitor if and how suppliers obtain resources and raw materialsthat commit the other party to not doing business with any supplier participating in, funding or profiting from armed conflictto decrease the potential for revenue capture and rent-seeking behavior, as well as the potential financing of armed conflict, consensus building and the facilitation of community meetings, good governance programmes, special courts and tribunals that support reconciliation within communitiesconstructively through dialogue and by developing grievance and dispute settlement mechanismsas a component of local stakeholder engagement and consultation, and apply the same rigor in developing social investment strategies as in other aspects of business operationswho hold relevant local expertise and skills, including conflict analysis, mediation and arbitration

Navigating Crises in a Complex World (UNGC webinar)

Engaging Companies in Manmade Disasters Toolkit (CBi)

Advancing the SDGs by Supporting Peace: How Business Can Contribute

Guiding on Responsible Business and Investors in High Risk Areas

What Stakeholders Can Do to Scale Up Business Action and Investment in High-Risk Areas Private Sector Peacebuilding (UN PBSO, One Earth Future, Peace Nexus, UNGC)

