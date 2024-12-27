Snowfall In Kashmir Disrupts Flight Operations

The Director of Srinagar Airport said that while operations had been running smoothly earlier, snow accumulation disrupted evening flights.“So far, five flights have been cancelled. I urge to check the status, as the ongoing snowfall is affecting operations, as the ongoing snowfall is affecting operations,” he said, as per news agency KINS.

The heavy snowfall and reduced visibility have impacted both incoming and outgoing flights, leaving many passengers stranded.



Airport officials stated that snow buildup on the runway, along with dense cloud cover, has made it unsafe for aircraft operations.“The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority, and operations are heavily dependent on weather conditions,” an airport spokesperson said.

Passengers at the airport shared a range of reactions to the delays.“I was looking forward to spending the New Year with my family in Delhi, but now I'm unsure when my flight will depart. Still, it's hard to stay upset with the Valley looking so beautiful in the snow,” said Meenakshi Sharma, a stranded traveller.

For tourists, the snowfall has been both a blessing and a challenge. Many expressed excitement at experiencing Kashmir's winter beauty, although they acknowledged the inconvenience caused by delayed travel plans.“We came hoping for snowfall, and we got it. The only downside is that our return flight is now uncertain,” said Arjun Singh, a tourist from Mumbai.

The snowfall has also caused disruptions on key roads and highways. Authorities have advised travellers to stay updated on weather and traffic conditions before planning any travel.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now