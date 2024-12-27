Russians Shell Border Community In Chernihiv Region With Artillery
12/27/2024 8:10:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of December 27, the Russian army fired with cannon artillery at the houses of civilians in the border community of Semenivka, Chernihiv region, damaging houses and outbuildings.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, the Russians attacked the Semenivka community. They probably fired from cannon artillery. There were 7 explosions,” Chaus said.
According to him, Russian strikes damaged houses, outbuildings and a car of local residents. No people were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 26, Russian troops fired 115 times from various types of weapons at the border of Chernihiv , Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 367 explosions.
