Mod Authorizes“Snail” All-Terrain Vehicle For Use In AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the Ukrainian-made universal mobile platform“Snail” in the Defense Forces.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense .

“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the use of the universal mobile platform“Snail” in the troops. This ground robotic system is a completely Ukrainian development,” the statement said.

As noted, the Snail is small in size and can be easily transported on a car trailer. It weighs a little over half a ton and is capable of carrying several hundred kilograms of cargo or pulling a nearly two-ton trailer.

In addition, the sealed dust- and waterproof platform operates reliably in difficult weather conditions. Its electric motor and soft all-terrain tires also contribute to quiet operation.

“Thanks to its design features and the introduction of modern engineering solutions, the Snail can easily overcome off-road terrain, mud, sand mounds, narrow ditches and low vertical obstacles. This robot can be used as a universal platform to perform a wide range of tasks,” said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

The ministry reminded manufacturers of weapons and military equipment that useful information on the procedure for codifying new models of weapons and military equipment is available here .

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense, together with a Ukrainian manufacturer, began testing a control center for units equipped with drones.

Photo: Ministry of Defense