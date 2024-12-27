Contact Lenses Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 6.69% To Reach US$18.537 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The contact lenses is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% from US$13.408 billion in 2025 to US$18.537 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the contact lenses market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$18.537 billion in 2030.A contact lens is a type of thin lens, which are placed directly on the eye. The contact lenses offer multiple benefits to the consumers, as they help in improving the viewing ease of the user, and also enhance the comfort of the eye. Contact lenses are also used to offer aesthetic and cosmetic advantages to the users and help in achieving the feel of normalcy to the wearer. Contact lenses also have a unique ability to move with the movement of the eyes, and offer better viewing results compared to spectacles or glasses. The global demand for contact lenses is expected to witness major growth with the increasing global cases of refractive errors. Similarly, the increasing requirement of vision correction in the global market is also expected to propel the growth of the global contact lenses market.With the rising demand and advancement in technology of contact lenses, the growth in the research, development, and introduction of newer and more effective contact lenses is expected to increase. Various global countries and research institutes have introduced new and more efficient materials and technology in the global contact lens market. For instance, in November 2024, Alcon WaterInnovations, a global leader in contact lens solutions, announced the launch of an advanced one-week replacement contact lens, Precision7. The contact lens features the Activ-Flo System, which is designed for one-week performance and provides 16 hours of outstanding comfort and precise vision. Similarly, in March 2024, the research team of the University of Waterloo announced the introduction of a contact lens, which features healing benefits to the eyes. These contact lenses integrate healing agents, which are triggered by the enzymes found in the eyes.Access sample report or view details:The contact lenses market, under the type segment, is divided into soft, rigid gas permeable, hybrid, and others. The soft category of the type segment in the global contact lenses market is expected to witness major growth during the forecasted timeline. The soft contact lenses are made using flexible and soft plastic materials, which offer breathability features to the lenses. These lenses are easier to adjust and are more comfortable.Under the design segment, the contact lenses market is categorized into spherical, toric, multifocal, and others. In the global contact lenses market, the spherical category of the design segment is expected to witness significant growth. The spherical contact lenses feature the same or equal lens power throughout the optical part. These types of lenses offer multiple benefits to the patients with patients suffering from hyperopia or myopia.The contact lens market, under the life segment, is divided into daily disposable, monthly, 6-month, and yearly. Under the life segment of the global contact lenses market, the disposable category is forecasted to witness significant growth. Disposable contact lenses are a type of lenses, which are made with disposable material, and meant to be replaced every day. The disposable contact lenses offer greater comfort and convenience to the users and help users with allergies.The contact lenses market, under the application segment, is divided into corrective, therapeutic, cosmetic, and others. The corrective contact lenses are expected to attain a greater market share in the global contact lenses market, during the forecasted timeline. The corrective contact lenses help in correcting various types of vision problems, like far-sightedness, near-sightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia among others.Under the distribution channel segment, the contact lenses market is categorized into online and offline. The online mode of distribution channels in the global contact lenses market is estimated to grow at a significant rate. The online mode of distribution includes selling or supplying the products through the mode of internet, which includes multiple platforms like e-commerce sites, and the company's own websites.Based on geography, the European region is expected to witness significant growth in the global contact lenses market. The European region is among the biggest and most developed medicinal products manufacturers across the globe. Similarly, the increasing application of contact lenses in the cosmetics and beauty sector is also expected to propel the growth of the market in the European region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the contact lenses market that have been covered are Bausch & Lamb Pvt. Ltd, Zeiss International, CooperVision, Essilor International S.A., Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, SynergEyes, Inc., Alcon, EyeMeditech Sdn Bhd, Contamac, Titan Eye+, Lenskart, ContactsDirect, CooperVision, and Ayers Eye Care.The market analytics report segments the contact lenses market as follows:.By TypeoSoftoRigid Gas PermeableoHybridoOthers.By DesignoSphericaloToricoMultifocaloOthers.By LifeoDaily disposableoMonthlyo6-monthsoYearly.By ApplicationoCorrectiveoTherapeuticoCosmeticoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bausch & Lamb Pvt. Ltd.Zeiss International.CooperVision.Essilor International S.A..Hoya Corporation.Johnson & Johnson.SynergEyes, Inc..Alcon.EyeMeditech Sdn Bhd.Contamac.Titan Eye+.Lenskart.ContactsDirect.CooperVision.Ayers Eye CareExplore More Reports:.Global Ocular Implants Market:.Ophthalmic Equipment Market:.Global Eyewear Market:

