Vietnam’S Coffee Industry Brews Challenges Amid Climate Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vietnam's coffee sector faces a bitter brew of challenges. The world's second-largest coffee producer behind Brazil anticipates a 20% drop in output for the 2023-2024 crop year, falling to 1.47 million tons. This marks a four-year low, straining global Robusta supply.



Climate change takes center stage in this unfolding drama. Unusual weather patterns plague the Central Highlands, Vietnam's coffee heartland. Early dry seasons and prolonged heat waves deplete water reservoirs, threatening crop yields. Farmers grapple with drought risks, pushing domestic coffee prices to new heights.



The industry's resilience is tested as it navigates these hurdles. Coffee exports remain strong, with 756,000 tons shipped in the first four months of 2024, generating nearly $2.57 billion. This represents a 5.4% increase in volume and a 57.9% surge in value compared to the previous year.







Yet, the sector's future hangs in balance. Aging coffee trees, small-scale production, and outdated processing infrastructure compound climate-related challenges. The government and industry stakeholders are exploring sustainable farming practices and improved irrigation techniques to safeguard long-term productivity.



As Vietnam's coffee story unfolds, its outcome will ripple through global markets. The country's ability to adapt to changing conditions will determine whether it can maintain its position as a coffee powerhouse or face a gradual decline in production.



