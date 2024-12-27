Saraswati World School Sparks Spirit And Sportsmanship At Annual Sports Meet

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 27th December, 2024: Saraswati World School successfully hosted its much-anticipated Annual Sports Meet celebrating athletic excellence, teamwork, and school spirit. The event, attended by students, teachers, and parents, featured a series of exciting sports competitions, highlighting the school's commitment to physical education and sportsmanship.



The event was inaugurated with the garlanding of Late Saraswati Deviji, the school's inspiration, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Vice Chairman Mr. Vinod Singh and Director Mrs. Sneha Singh. The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Miss Tuhina Maity, a renowned student-athlete and Kabaddi champion, and Guest of Honour Miss Aratrika Chakraborty, a multiple gold medalist in karate and a record-holder in the India and Asia Book of Records.



In their speeches, both guests emphasized the importance of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals, promoting both mental and physical strength. The day's events commenced with the hoisting of the school flag, the school anthem, and a spectacular pyramid oath-taking ceremony by the school captains. The ceremony officially kicked off with the handing over of the flare by the Vice Chairman to the School Captain.



One of the highlights of the day was the "Go as you like" event, where students from Pre-Primary and Classes 1-5 showcased their creativity and energy, dressing up in imaginative costumes and participating in a variety of fun-filled activities.



The track and field events, including sprints, relays, and long jumps, brought fierce competition among students from various classes and houses. In addition to the traditional races, fun sports such as the crawling race, frog jump, toffee race, and cock fight added an element of excitement. Students also displayed their skills in karate, demonstrating the well-rounded physical education encouraged by the school.



A flare run led by the School Captain provided an exciting moment for participants and spectators alike, as students and teachers cheered on the runners around the track. Parents joined in the fun with an exciting race event for them, with winners receiving special prizes.



The day concluded with an engaging“Pass the Ball” game for teachers, fostering team spirit and camaraderie among the staff. Prize distribution was held throughout the day, recognizing the winners in various events. Some of the top winners included:



- Long Jump (Girls Category): Prajukta Ram (1st Position)

- Back Race: Subrna Sarkar (1st Position)

- High Jump (Boys Category): Piyush Singh (1st Position)

- Maths Race: Ankush Mukherjee (1st Position)

- Dress-Up Race: Kalla Enosh

- Three-Leg Race: Dhanishtha Das & Icchha Biswas

- Other winners: Abhinav Singh, Vanshika Ghosh, Ratul, Harshit, Akanksha Jadav, and many others.



The Annual Sports Meet was a resounding success, bringing together students, parents, and teachers in a celebration of physical fitness and teamwork. The event showcased the school's dedication to fostering a holistic education that values both academic and athletic achievement.



About Saraswati World School:



Saraswati World School, located in Hooghly, is dedicated to providing a balanced education that promotes academic excellence, physical well-being, and social responsibility. The school offers a variety of extracurricular activities, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to excel both in and out of the classroom.

