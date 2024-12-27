“DUBAI AUTODROME” TO CELEBRATE 20TH ANNIVERSARY BY WELCOMING LARGEST GT3 GRID FOR JANUARY's MICHELIN 24H DUBAI RACE



The annual Michelin 24H Dubai race, also celebrating its 20th edition, will take place from 11th to 12th January, attracting the world's leading GT3 drivers and teams.



More than 30 GT3 cars will participate in the 20th edition of Michelin 24H Dubai. Dubai Autodrome is 100% powered through solar panels, a token of its commitment to sustainable energy. -p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="512" height="323" data-bit="iit" /> “Dubai Autodrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, is to celebrate its 20th anniversary at next year's international 24H Dubai race with the largest number of GT3 teams from around the world expected to take to the grid. Coinciding with the 20th edition of the global 24H race, the“Dubai Autodrome” will welcome the best endurance racing drivers and teams for 2025's first endurance race from 11th to 12th January.



More than 30 GT3 cars will line up for the event which will also see the return of the 24H SERIES Middle East Trophy. The Michelin 24H Dubai race has been chosen to mark Dubai Autodrome's 20th anniversary celebrations with its General Manager, Faisal Al Sahlawi, praising the impact the event has had on the venue, which became a premiere motorsport global destination. Faisal Al Sahlawi said:“The Dubai Autodrome holds a rich history as the birthplace of the prestigious Michelin 24H Dubai race, proudly hosting this global event since its inception. It's only fitting that Dubai Autodrome will be celebrating its 20th anniversary during this milestone weekend. “Over the past 20 years, the event has gone from strength to strength, attracting the best drivers and teams from the endurance racing world and it will be no different for 2025. We've witnessed unforgettable moments as the world's best drivers and teams have competed on our track. It's been especially inspiring to see Emirati drivers showcase the UAE's deep talent, signaling a bright future for motorsport in the country.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="509" height="505" data-bit="iit" /> Faisal Al Sahlawi added:“As well as the largest GT3 grid expected which will provide entertaining action, we have carefully planned plenty of entertainment and activities off the track that adults and children can enjoy-where the diverse cultures of the teams and people from around the world will be celebrated.” Since its opening in 2004,“Dubai Autodrome” has hosted more than 20 international, regional and local motorsport series including the Asian Le Mans Series, FIA GT, Formula 4 UAE and Formula Regional Middle East, providing a platform for international and Emirati drivers to gain crucial knowledge for their development. Among the UAE drivers to take to the track at Dubai Autodrome include former 24H Dubai winners Khaled Al Qubaisi and Saeed Al Mehairi, along with promising talents like Rashed Al Dhaheri and Al Qubaisi sisters, Amna and Hamda. Faisal Al Sahlawi emphasized the importance of supporting the nation's younger generation in achieving their motorsport ambitions. Faisal Al Sahlawi, said:“Nurturing Emirati talent is a key focus for us as they can become ambassadors, both on and off the track, and these events will only help in their development. We have seen previously the impact they have had on nurturing the next generation of talent“As a motorsport venue, we have to keep the pipeline of drivers full. It's a duty of ours to enable them to achieve their goals and inspire others to follow in their footsteps and do the UAE proud.” In its 20 years of operations, the“Dubai Autodrome” has established itself as a premier motorsport and entertainment venue in the GCC region with major additions on and off the track. Faisal Al Sahlawi said:“At Dubai Autodrome, expanding our offerings is a key priority. The Business Park has become a central hub for the motorsport and automotive industry, and our commitment to sustainability is demonstrated by the installation of solar panels on our facility rooftops, generating 100% of our power. “Furthermore, our karting academy has been a big success so far with a long waiting list of many young aspiring drivers wanting to take part. “We have achieved so much and we have future plans to enhance our position as a leading entertainment and motorsport venue.” About Dubai Autodrome: Completed in 2004, the“Dubai Autodrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, was the UAE's first fully-integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility. At the heart of the Union Properties MotorCity development, it includes an FIA-sanctioned 5.39km circuit with six different configurations, a race school, indoor and outdoor karting tracks, the Grandstand Retail Plaza, the Motorsport Business Park, and a paddock hospitality zone overlooking the track.