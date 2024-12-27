Brazil’S Tax Burden: Highest In Latin America, Lowest In Returns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Brazil's tax system stands as a complex puzzle, simultaneously funding social programs and hindering economic growth. At 33.3% of GDP, Brazil's tax burden towers above its Latin American peers, rivaling developed OECD nations.



This high rate, however, masks a deeper issue: the mismatch between tax collection and public service delivery. Despite its substantial tax revenues, Brazil ranks last in welfare return among the 30 highest-taxed countries.



This paradox raises critical questions about fiscal efficiency and social equity. The system disproportionately affects lower-income individuals through regressive indirect taxes, while the wealthiest 0.01% often pay effective rates comparable to middle-income earners.



Brazil's tax structure covers a broad spectrum, from income and profits to goods and services. Notably, taxes on goods and services alone account for 13.7% of GDP , surpassing both regional and OECD averages.



This heavy reliance on consumption taxes exacerbates income inequality. The country's tax burden has grown significantly since 1990, primarily due to increased taxation on income and profits.







While this growth aligns with extensive social spending, comprising about 60% of the tax burden, it fails to translate into commensurate improvements in public services or living standards.



Experts propose various solutions to this fiscal conundrum. Some advocate for maintaining revenue levels while lowering tax rates by reducing benefits and combating tax evasion.



Others suggest a fundamental restructuring, shifting the burden from consumption to income and wealth taxes. This tax system overhaul could potentially address both fiscal and social inequalities.



By reducing consumption taxes and increasing levies on high earners, Brazil might fund expanded public services more equitably. Such reforms could transform Brazil's tax system from a burden into a tool for inclusive economic growth and social development.

