Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Potential Transaction with Renexxion

27.12.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Potential Transaction with Renexxion GENEVA (DEC. 27, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF ,

RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today provided an update on the potential reverse merger with Renexxion, Inc. (Renexxion), a privately-held U.S.-based clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in gastrointestinal disorders therapies. Following the announcement of the non-binding letter of intent earlier this year, Relief and Renexxion have made significant progress in advancing their transformative partnership and both companies are working closely to ensure the transaction is structured for long-term success. Efforts have concentrated on transaction structuring and integration planning to support the combined entity's future growth. On this foundation, the parties now anticipate signing a definitive merger agreement in Q1 2025. “As we continue discussions with Renexxion, we are focused on leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies to maximize value for our shareholders and stakeholders,” commented Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of the board of directors of Relief.“At the same time, we are building on the recent advancements in Relief's core development programs, with critical milestones expected in the coming year.” While discussions and planning are progressing positively, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the proposed transaction will be completed as planned. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions. ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety, and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief's portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, proprietary, globally patented TEHCLOTM and PhysiomimicTM platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare skin diseases, rare metabolic disorders, and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit . ABOUT RENEXXION

Renexxion, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Renexxion's lead compound, naronapride, is a potential best-in-class, highly selective dual-action 5-HT4 agonist/D2-antagonist prokinetic agent designed to enhance GI motility with minimal systemic absorption. Naronapride is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical trial for gastroparesis in collaboration with Renexxion's strategic European partner, a leader in GI therapeutics. Additionally, Renexxion has received FDA IND clearance for naronapride as a potential treatment for proton pump inhibitor non-responsive symptomatic gastroesophageal reflux disease (PPI-nrsGERD). Through strategic partnerships, scientific advancements, and a commitment to addressing patients with high-unmet need, Renexxion aims to redefine GI healthcare and deliver transformative solutions for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, visit . CONTACT:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market developments, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and other risks or changes in circumstances. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and Relief undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Participants in the Solicitation: Relief and Renexxion and their respective directors and officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Relief's and Renexxion's shareholders in connection with the proposed business transaction will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus that Relief, Renexxion or a combined company intends to file with relevant regulatory authorities. No Offer or Solicitation: This press release does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy any security of Renexxion, Relief or any of their respective affiliates. There shall not be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such other jurisdiction. No offering of securities in the United States shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. Additional features:



