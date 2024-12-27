Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Targeting Oral GLP-1 Alternatives For Diabetes And Obesity Treatment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is exploring its patented DehydraTECH(TM) for the oral delivery of glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drugs.

GLP-1 drugs have shown great promise in addressing and obesity, with nearly all the major brands administered only through injection devices.

A previous human study by Lexaria evidenced improved bioavailability when semaglutide was administered orally, as compared to standard Rybelsus®. Lexaria has several additional studies underway, including both animal and human investigations into semaglutide, liraglutide and tirzepatide. Together, those three drugs represent more than 90% of all revenue in the current global GLP1 market.

Data from the United States shows that 54% of adults and 66% of children consume more added sugars than recommended ( ). On average, it has been noted that adults, young adults, and children in the United States consume 17 teaspoons of added sugar daily, which is more than two to three times the recommended amount for men and women, respectively. Extrapolated annually, this adds up to around 60 pounds of added sugar or six 10-pound bowling balls ( ).

Numerous studies have linked increased sugar consumption to diabetes. While not directly linked, sugar is considered integral to weight gains, which, in turn, increases their risk of type 2 diabetes. The condition cannot be cured, but it can be managed. Recent studies on glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) have...

