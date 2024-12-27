Toobit To List RAT (RAT Escape) For Spot Trading On December 27, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of RAT (RAT Escape) for spot trading, starting December 27, 2024, at 9:00 AM UTC .

About RAT

RAT Escape is a meme token on the network. The token had a fair launch on pump from where it graduated to Raydium within 24h from creation on 23 November 2024. Only 1% of pump memes graduate.

Key Highlights

– Memecoin: RAT says it represents“a shot at freedom” for those trapped in the rat race

– The Rat Race: RAT community now has over 5,000 discord members

– Spirit Animal: RAT founders say that they chose the rat for its resilience and ability to survive in harsh conditions

What Is RAT?

With a total supply of 1 billion, RAT is the native token of the RAT Escape project. Its leader, Rattus, says they were the first to escape the rat race – creating the RAT token so others can follow suit. The project is currently in the progress of trying to attain a $100M market cap.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : RAT/USDT

– Deposit Open : December 27, 2024 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : December 27, 2024, at 9:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: December 27, 2024 (UTC)

With this new addition, Toobit hopes to provide its users with even more trading options and opportunities. The platform continues to offer low fees, fast transaction speeds, and 24/7 customer support to ensure that its trading experience is smooth and enjoyable.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

