(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's is on the mend, with a 4.1% growth in the third quarter of 2024, signaling a robust recovery from the previous year's drought-induced slump. This growth, coupled with a projected 3.0% expansion for the full year, paints a picture of resilience in the face of adversity.



Entrepreneurs in Uruguay are cautiously optimistic about 2025. A recent survey reveals that 55% expect an uptick in production or sales, while 30% anticipate stable activity levels. This tempered optimism reflects a pragmatic approach to the economic landscape, acknowledging both the progress made and the challenges ahead.



The employment landscape mirrors this cautious optimism . While 65% of business leaders plan to maintain current staffing levels, 21% are poised to expand their workforce, signaling confidence in future growth. However, 14% foresee downsizing, highlighting the nuanced nature of economic recovery.







Despite the positive outlook, businesses brace for increased operational costs, with 83% expecting a rise in expenses. This anticipation of higher costs underscores the need for strategic planning and cost management to maintain profitability.

Uruguayan Entrepreneurs Cautiously Optimistic for 2025

Uruguay's political transition in March 2025, with Yamandú Orsi of the Frente Amplio party taking the helm, adds another layer of complexity. Yet, over 80% of surveyed executives expect minimal policy shifts, suggesting a continuity that could stabilize the economic environment.



Investment intentions remain strong, with nearly 80% of executives planning to invest in 2025. This commitment to investment reflects a belief in Uruguay's economic stability and potential for growth, even amidst global uncertainties.



Uruguay's story is one of resilience, cautious optimism, and strategic foresight. As the country navigates through economic recovery and political transition, its entrepreneurs are poised to leverage opportunities while managing risks, setting the stage for a balanced and sustainable economic future.

