Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22: Is Allu Arjun's Movie Heading To ₹2000 Crore? Check Full Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 worldwide collection day 22: Allu Arjun's movie continues its strong performance in movie theatres. Pushpa The Rule has crossed the ₹1700 crore mark in terms of worldwide collection and is inching closer to the mark of ₹2000 crore.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection crossed ₹1700 crore on 21st day after its release, according to a social post by its movie makers. As per Sacnilk's data, Pushpa The Rule's worldwide collection stood at ₹1571.9 crore.

“THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days,” read a post by Mythri Movie Makers on X.

Will Allu Arjun's movie cross the ₹2000 mark?

According to movie makers, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest film ever to collect ₹1700 crore worldwide. With the ongoing holiday season, the movie may attain the milestone in the coming days.

According to Sacnilk, the sequel of Pushpa The Rise earned an estimated ₹9.6 crore in India (Net) on the 22nd day after its release. This brings the movie's total collection to ₹1119.2 crore. Pushpa 2's total collection (India Net) consists of ₹318 crore earned in Telugu, ₹723 crore in Hindi, ₹55.6 crore in Tamil, ₹7.5 crore in Kannada, and ₹14.08 crore in Malayalam.

The movie, featuring Allu Arju and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, witnessed the highest occupancy in Chennai on Thursday, where movie theatres were filled up to 24 per cent in the morning, 72 per cent in the afternoon.