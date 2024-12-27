One Killed, Another Injured In Jammu Accident

Officials said that on Thursday evening one trailer truck bearing registration number PB07CA lost its control near Bari Brahmana and hit a motorcyclist.

In this incident the motorcyclist was killed on spot where as pillion was injured. The injured was shifted to GMC for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Sambyal son of Nanak Singh resident of Karail Bisnah and injured has been identified as Sumith Jamwal son of Upinder Singh resident if Suchani.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

