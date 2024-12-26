Stillwater Wellness Group Offers New Beginnings This New Year With Its Couples Rehab In Lake Forest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Clint KreiderLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we approach 2025, Still Water Wellness Group is proud to announce the launch of its Couples Rehab in Lake Forest , aimed at helping partners together overcome addiction and start a new year with hope and healing. This innovative program is designed for couples who are seeking to recover from substance abuse side by side, offering them the tools and support necessary to rebuild their lives and relationships in harmony.Located in the serene environment of Lake Forest, the rehab facility provides a tranquil setting that enhances the recovery process. Still Water Wellness Couples Rehab program combines evidence-based treatment with therapeutic modalities tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by couples dealing with addiction. This approach not only addresses individual substance use but also the dynamics within relationships that may contribute to or be affected by addiction."Embarking on recovery with your partner can significantly enhance the treatment experience and outcomes," said Clint Kreider, Clinical Director of Still Water Wellness Group. "Our Couples Rehab in Lake Forest is specially designed to provide a shared space of healing, where couples can grow together through structured therapy, mutual support, and shared commitment to sobriety."The launch of this program comes at a crucial time when many are looking to make significant life changes and resolutions for the new year. "As 2025 begins, we invite couples to take a transformative journey with us, where they can leave behind the struggles of the past year and step into a future free from addiction," added Kreider.This holiday season, give yourself or a loved one the gift of wellness with Still Water Wellness Group. Starting now means entering the New Year with clarity, balance, and a renewed sense of purpose.For more information about Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit or call +1 866-923-2216 today.

