Crypto Miracle: 'Meme Coin' Donations Fund US CEO's Daughter's ₹3.4 Crore Brain Tumor Treatment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Social is both a boon and a bane, as it helps people solve their issues temporarily while creating trouble for others. Recently, a tech entrepreneur and founder of the finance Runway, Siqi Chen, used social media for crowdfunding, and it reaped fruitful results.

Chen took to X and revealed that his daughter had been diagnosed with a benign tumour and pleaded for help in treating his daughter's rare brain tumour.

Though the condition is survivable, the location of the tumour is such that it is in an 'extremely dangerous area of the brain and associated with the worst quality of life outcomes'.

After he shared details on X , it caught the attention of a humble crypto user who created a“meme coin" to generate funds.

The idea became an instant hit and Chen collected enough money from cryptocurrency. He then donated the amount to the Hankinson Lab at the University of Colorado where the research is underway.

“If you could press a button that cures your child's brain tumour in exchange for ending your life immediately, every parent would hesitate for zero seconds before fighting to be the first to press it. The cruellest thing is that no such button exists," Siqi Chen wrote in his initial post .

Chen added that his daughter Mira has been suffering from a benign tumour called Adamantinomatous Craniopharyngioma. He said,“We have already identified multiple promising new treatments over the past few months.”

Once he learned about the meme coin, Chen revealed in an X post,“Uh so some random guy 20 minutes made an SOL meme coin called $MIRA to help with research fundraising and sent me half the entire supply and it's now worth like $400K (roughly ₹3.4 crore) and I literally don't know what to do because I certainly don't want to rug a bunch of random people."

Later Chen shared a screenshot of how fast the meme coin was generating funds. He said, "I just want to say that whoever said crypto has no legitimate use cases, you can tell them that funding for rare disease research is a pretty legitimate use case."

According to the details, reported by News18, Mira has been kept under the supervision of Dr Todd Hankinson at the Hankinson Lab. Her clinical trials have already been started and it is expected that she will recover soon.