J&K Mlas Demand Lower Hostel Rent

Sources said that Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather is likely to constitute a nine-member panel of MLAs to revise the rent of MLA hostels in Srinagar and Jammu. They disclosed that the newly-elected legislators are seeking a reduction in the rentals of these hostels in both capital cities, reported news agency KNO.

As per existing rates, a sitting MLA has to pa2y between Rs 300 to Rs 700 per day at both hostels, while former legislators are charged between Rs 400 to Rs 900.

These hostels are administered by the Legislative Assembly secretariat.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, MLA hostel in Srinagar was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities to lodge political prisoners there. On November 14, 2019, 34 mainstream leaders, including Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal and NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar were shifted to the MLA hostel due to the escalating cost of their lodging at SKICC.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now