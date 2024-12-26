Russian Shelling Kills Civilian In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 59-year-old man was killed in Russia's shelling of the village of Uhroidy, Krasnopillia community, Sumy district.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"The artillery shelling of the village of Uhroidy, Krasnopillia community, Sumy district, at about 17:00 caused a fire in a private house in which a 59-year-old man was staying. The household was destroyed, and its owner died," the report said.

The Sumy District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On December 26, 2024, Russian forces shelled the border communities of the Sumy region from Russian territory, using various types of weapons.

More than seven explosions were heard in Sumy from 12:00 to 13:00.

