Americans End 2024 Feeling Pessimistic About The U.S.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Just 19% of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction as 2024 comes to a close, per Gallup's latest monthly survey.

Why it matters: Gallup's monthly data reveals a deep-seated pessimism among Americans about their country. You'd have to go back two decades to find a time when half of Americans felt the U.S. was on the right track.

The last time even 30% of Americans felt the U.S. was heading in the right direction was the summer of 2021.

By the numbers: December's finding was down from 26% in October, largely because satisfaction among Democrats has fallen from 47% to 30% since the election.

Only nine percent of Republicans think the country is on the right track. That number jumped from five percent in October to 16% in November before sliding back down.

The proportion 19% is the lowest result since July. The 2024 peak was 26% in October.

President Biden's approval rose to 39% from 37% in November.

Gallup's highest-ever finding (71%) came in February, 1999, while the lowest (7%) came in October, 2008, during the financial crisis.

Between the lines: The pessimism about the direction of the country comes despite a fairly positive economic trajectory.

The percentage of Americans who view the economy as the main problem with the U.S. has fallen steadily in recent months, per Gallup.

Democrats tend to cite President-elect Donald Trump as a top concern. Republicans are more worried about immigration, and respondents from both parties still have concerns about inflation.

Consumer confidence surged in November as Republicans cheered Trump's victory, but then pulled back in December. (end)

