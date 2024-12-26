China Unveils Results Of 5Th National Economic Census

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Beijing: China on Thursday published the results of its fifth national economic census, which showed that the country's has achieved progress while maintaining stability over the past five years.

The census results reflected that China has witnessed a significant increase in the number of entities and persons employed in secondary and tertiary industries, Kang Yi, head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a press on the census.

China had 33.27 million units engaged in secondary and tertiary industries at the end of 2023, up 52.7 percent from the end of 2018.

The secondary and tertiary industries employed over 428.98 million people at the end of 2023, up 11.9 percent compared with the end of 2018.

The number of self-employed units was nearly 88 million with 179.56 million persons employed, according to the results.

In particular, the fifth national economic census has included the digital economy for the first time.

The capacity for technological innovation, as well as labor productivity, has continued to improve, said Kang, adding that the industrial structure has been optimized, and the digital economy has experienced robust growth.

China had 2.92 million corporate enterprises engaged in the core industries of the digital economy, with 36.16 million persons employed as of the end of 2023.

The total yearly business revenue for the core industries of the digital economy reached 48.45 trillion yuan (about 6.74 trillion U.S. dollars).

The economic census, one of China's key national surveys, provides a comprehensive overview of the country's secondary and tertiary industries, offering valuable insights into its social and economic development.

China carried out four national economic censuses in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018, respectively, and formally started its fifth national economic census in 2023.

To ensure the authenticity and reliability of the census data, Kang said a plan for the economic census had been formulated scientifically, and the quality control of the data had been strengthened throughout the entire process.

The post-enumeration check, sampling 21,000 units, 1,099 enumeration areas, and 249 county-level regions from 31 provincial-level regions, showed that the combined error rate was 0.47 percent, which met the standard for data quality.