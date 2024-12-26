Stesso Enhances Data Accuracy And Reduces Downtime With Skyvia's Integration Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stesso uncovered how Skyvia has streamlined its data synchronization, ensuring consistency across systems and minimizing manual processes.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skyvia , the most comprehensive data integration platform, revealed how Stesso, a property management company, has improved data accuracy and streamlined operations by implementing Skyvia's data integration solution. Previously, Stesso faced ongoing data inconsistencies and delays caused by manual entry and syncing across their property management and accounting systems. These challenges impacted the efficiency of daily operations, especially as the company expanded.

Stesso used MySQL database within their internal SIGEM system as its primary data hub alongside Zoho CRM for client and prospect management. According to Stesso, maintaining consistent data flow between these systems became increasingly complex, leading to duplicated entries and delays. The growing volume of data highlighted the need for an efficient, automated solution to keep records accurate and reduce the workload on their development team. These issues escalated as Stesso grew its portfolio.

By adopting Skyvia, Stesso automated data transfers between Zoho CRM and MySQL, eliminating the need for manual input and reducing the risk of discrepancies. Implementation of Skyvia has allowed Stesso to achieve seamless data flow, ensuring consistency across systems and minimizing operational delays.

“Previously, we captured information such as Companies and Contacts twice from Zoho CRM to our SIGEM system. Skyvia helped us solve this by integrating and replicating the prospect data into SIGEM,” Carlos Zavala, a representative from Stesso, shared.

Since integrating Skyvia, Stesso has optimized its data management processes, reducing downtime and resource allocation to manual data synchronization.

“Stesso's use of Skyvia showcases the versatility of our platform across industries, including real estate,” said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia.“Our goal is to help companies like Stesso streamline data workflows and enhance operational efficiency with seamless integration solutions.”

For more information on how Skyvia helped Stesso improve its data management, view the full case study .

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data integration platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional data sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 200 connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

. ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

. Workflow Automation

. SaaS Backup & Restore

. Real-Time Connectivity

. Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 120 countries.

Natalia Polomkina, PR Manager

Skyvia

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.