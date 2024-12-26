(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, UK, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to position Thailand as a global leader in Blockchain technology, Acme Worawat, founder of the ACET (ACT) digital currency, has unveiled an ambitious proposal to integrate into Thailand's economic framework. The initiative, which includes utilizing as part of the country's reserve fund.

As Thailand's digital continues to grow, Acme Worawat has called for amendments to the Digital Asset Business Act B.E. 2561 to keep pace with the rapidly evolving industry. He emphasized the importance of equipping regulators and law enforcers with a deep understanding of digital assets to create a supportive environment for innovation and investment. His vision includes mobilizing large-scale foreign crypto capitals to support Thailand's economic policies, targeting investments from major international cryptocurrency holders.





The initiative draws inspiration from Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's former Prime Minister. During his tenure from 2001 to 2006, Thaksin was known for his innovative policies, including introducing Thailand's first universal healthcare program and spearheading major infrastructure projects that modernized the nation's economy.

"Bitcoin and Blockchain technology represent a new frontier for economic development," said Acme Worawat. "By leveraging these innovations, Thailand can achieve unprecedented economic growth and solidify its position as a global leader in digital assets." The proposal is poised to redefine Thailand's approach to digital finance, aligning with both national goals and global trends. As governments worldwide explore Bitcoin and Blockchain applications, Thailand's forward-thinking strategy could serve as a blueprint for other nations.

Worawat addresses that integrating Bitcoin into the national reserve fund would enhance economic transparency, decentralization, and resilience while attracting global crypto investments. This proposal marks a bold step toward making Thailand a global leader in the digital economy.

About ACET (ACT)

Founded over three years ago, ACET (ACT) is a community-driven digital currency designed to empower its holders and promote decentralized finance. With a growing global user base and a proven track record of innovation, ACT continues to push the boundaries of what digital currencies can achieve.

About Acme Worawat

Acme Worawat is widely recognized as a pioneer in Bitcoin mining, having entered the space in 2012. As the founder of ACET Finance (ACT), a digital currency with over 156,000 holders worldwide and a total trading volume exceeding $395 million USD (~13.8 billion baht), he has consistently pushed boundaries in digital finance. ACT (ACET) is celebrated for its community-driven approach and unique vision, making it one of Thailand's most prominent Blockchain projects.

