Cystic Fibrosis Market Set For Explosive Growth By 2034, Says Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Numerous companies, such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively developing treatments in the Cystic Fibrosis market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Cystic Fibrosis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Cystic Fibrosis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Cystic Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Cystic Fibrosis, offering valuable insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment options. It highlights key statistics on Cystic Fibrosis, including current and projected market sizes, and assesses the effectiveness and progress of emerging therapies. The report also examines the clinical trial landscape, presenting an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will shape the future of Cystic Fibrosis treatment. This comprehensive resource is crucial for understanding market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic approaches in the Cystic Fibrosis field.

Some of the key insights of Cystic Fibrosis Market Report:

. In 2023, the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 18 billion, with the US accounting for around USD 7 billion, the highest among the regions.

. According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 67K diagnosed prevalent cases of CF in the 7MM in 2023, with the US leading with 33K cases.

. Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK recorded the highest CF diagnosed prevalence with 11K cases, followed by France (7K cases) and Germany (7K cases).

. In the US, males accounted for more CF-diagnosed prevalent cases (17K) than females (16K) in 2023.

. CF cases in the EU4 and the UK were categorized into age groups, with adults representing a larger proportion (19K cases) compared to children (14K cases).

. In Japan, 2023 saw approximately 54 diagnosed CF cases, including 2 cases of homozygous F508del, 2 cases of heterozygous F508del, and 50 cases of other mutation types.

. Emerging therapies for CF include Ensifentrine, LAU-7b, Lonodelestat, VX-121/TEZ/VX-561, and others.

. Key companies advancing CF treatments include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharmaceuticals, Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

. In December 2024, the FDA approved Alyftrek for patients aged 6 years and older with specific CF mutations, as announced by Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Cystic Fibrosis Overview

Cystic fibrosis is a life-limiting autosomal recessive genetic disorder caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, leading to severe lung and digestive system damage. It results in the buildup of thick mucus in organs, causing respiratory infections, digestive issues, and other complications.

The CFTR protein, located on chromosome 7, is responsible for ion transport. The disease is classified into two types: classic and non-classic. Classic CF is characterized by high sweat chloride levels (>60 mmol/L) and often exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, with symptoms ranging from rapid to slow progression. Non-classic CF has normal or borderline sweat chloride levels (30–60 mmol/L) and milder symptoms, typically with exocrine pancreatic sufficiency and less severe lung involvement.

Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cystic Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Cystic Fibrosis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Cystic Fibrosis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Cystic Fibrosis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Cystic Fibrosis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Cystic Fibrosis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Cystic Fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapies and Key Companies

. Ensifentrine: Verona Pharmaceuticals

. LAU-7b: Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc

. Lonodelestat: Pari Pharma GmbH

. VX-121/TEZ/ VX-561: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Cystic Fibrosis Market Outlook

Cystic fibrosis treatment generally involves a comprehensive approach focused on symptom management, complication prevention, and enhancing quality of life. Due to breathing difficulties and bronchospasms, bronchodilators are commonly used to relax the smooth muscles in the airways and aid in respiration. Albuterol, marketed as Ventolin, is the most widely used bronchodilator, acting as a selective agonist on beta2-adrenoceptors. Treatment also includes airway clearance techniques, mucus-thinning medications, bronchodilators, antibiotics for respiratory infections, nutritional support, lung transplants for severe cases, and emerging gene-based therapies like CFTR modulators.

The cystic fibrosis drug market is expected to continue its growth as ongoing research leads to new therapies that better address the needs of patients. Numerous companies worldwide are focused on advancing cystic fibrosis treatments. Key players in this field, such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharmaceuticals, and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, are investigating potential therapies for managing cystic fibrosis across the 7MM. With the research community actively working on new solutions, there is hope that transformative therapies will soon be available to a broader patient population. According to DelveInsight, the cystic fibrosis market dynamics are predicted to shift significantly in the coming years with the anticipated launch of new therapies.

In 2023, the total cystic fibrosis market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 18,743 million, with the US accounting for around USD 9,473 million.

Cystic Fibrosis Market Drivers

. Advances in targeted treatments like CFTR modulators significantly improve disease management.

. Enhanced diagnostic capabilities lead to higher identification rates and treatment demand.

Cystic Fibrosis Market Barriers

. Expensive therapies limit accessibility, especially in low-income regions.

. Lack of knowledge about CF in certain regions hinders early diagnosis and treatment.

Scope of the Cystic Fibrosis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Cystic Fibrosis Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharmaceuticals, Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

. Key Cystic Fibrosis Therapies: Ensifentrine, LAU-7b, Lonodelestat, VX-121/TEZ/VX-561, and others.

. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Cystic Fibrosis currently marketed, and Cystic Fibrosis emerging therapies

. Cystic Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Cystic Fibrosis market drivers and Cystic Fibrosis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Cystic Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cystic Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cystic Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cystic Fibrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Cystic Fibrosis

4. Cystic Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cystic Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cystic Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Cystic Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cystic Fibrosis

9. Cystic Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cystic Fibrosis Unmet Needs

11. Cystic Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Cystic Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cystic Fibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cystic Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cystic Fibrosis Market Drivers

16. Cystic Fibrosis Market Barriers

17. Cystic Fibrosis Appendix

18. Cystic Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

