World Will Be A Witness To India's Cultural Strength At Kumbh: Gajendra Shekhawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Dec 26 (IANS) Union Culture and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday that this year's Kumbh will showcase India's strength and cultural power on a global scale.

Speaking to the about the upcoming Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Union Minister Shekhawat highlighted the event's ancient legacy, mentioning its references in the Vedic civilisation, the Mahabharata, the Gupta period, the Chalukya dynasty, and throughout medieval history.

Reflecting on past gatherings, he noted that 20 crore pilgrims attended the Kumbh Mela in 2013 and the 2019 Ardh Kumbh attracted 25 crore.

The Union Minister estimated that 45 crore people will participate in the Mahakumbh this year.

Union Minister Shekhawat emphasised that the district administration, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the Indian government are collaborating on an unprecedented scale to make the Kumbh even more divine and grand.

He also mentioned that the number of Kalpavasis, who stay for the entire period of Kumbh and practise spiritual penance, will reach 20 lakh this time, which is double the usual number.

The Minister added that around 20 lakh foreign tourists are expected to attend this year, with preparations made to ensure they experience the richness of Greater India in one place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 inaugurated and launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,500 crore at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed in devotion to Prayagraj, the auspicious land of Sangam, and paid his respects to the saints and sadhus attending the Mahakumbh.

PM Modi expressed gratitude towards the employees, shramiks and Safai Karmacharis who have made the Mahakumbh a grand success with their hard work and dedication.

Reflecting on the magnificent scale and size of the Mahakumbh, the Prime Minister said that it is one of the largest gatherings in the world where lakhs of devotees are welcomed daily for the Mahayajna lasting 45 days and a whole new city is set up for the occasion.

"A new history is being written on the land of Prayagraj," the Prime Minister exclaimed while underlining that the organisation of Mahakumbh next year would take the spiritual and cultural identity of the nation to new peaks and said that such a 'MahaYagya' of unity would be discussed around the world.

"India is a land of sacred sites and pilgrimages," said PM Modi. He added it was a land of rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Kaveri, Narmada and many other innumerable rivers.

Describing Prayag as the confluence, collection, congregation, combination, influence and power of the sacred flow of these rivers, the importance of many pilgrimage sites and their greatness, the Prime Minister said that Prayag was not just a confluence of three rivers, but more than that.

Explaining the importance, PM Modi remarked that it has been told about Prayag that it is a pious time when the sun enters the house of Makar, and then all the divine powers, nectar, sages and saints descend down to Prayag.

He added that Prayag was one such place without which the Puranas would be left incomplete. He further noted that Prayag was one such place which was praised in the verses of the Vedas.

"Prayag is a place where there are holy places and virtuous areas at every step," said PM Modi.

Throwing light on the cultural and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, the Prime Minister recited a Sanskrit shloka and explained:“The effect of the Triveni, the glory of Venimadhav, the blessings of Someshwar, the land of penance of Rishi Bhardwaj, the special place of Lord Nagaraj Vasu ji, the immortality of Akshayvat and the grace of God - This is what makes our Teertharaj Prayag.”

He further explained that Prayagraj is a place where all four elements of 'Dharma', 'Arth', 'Kama' and 'Moksha' are available.