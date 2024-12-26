Egyptian, Uzbek Officials Discuss Increased Cooperation At Business Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian and Uzbek officials met on Wednesday at the Egyptian-Uzbek Business Forum in Tashkent to discuss strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The forum, which coincided with the 7th session of the Joint Egyptian-Uzbek Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, brought together 150 companies from both countries.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, both attended the event.

Kudratov stated that relations between Egypt and Uzbekistan have significantly improved in recent years due to closer ties between the countries' leadership. He noted that trade exchange had increased by one and a half times, and the number of Egyptian companies operating in Uzbekistan had risen to 15. These companies are involved in sectors such as mining, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals, with notable firms including Orascom Investment, Hassan Allam Holding, and Minapharm Pharmaceuticals. Kudratov said there are further opportunities to increase investments and deepen cooperation.

Al-Mashat held a series of bilateral meetings with Uzbek government officials to explore new avenues for joint collaboration. As part of the 7th session of the Egyptian-Uzbek Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, Al-Mashat met with Jamshid Khodjayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change, and Umid Shadiev, Chairperson of the State Committee for Tourism. The Egyptian Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Tamer Hammad, also attended the meetings.







During the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, discussions focused on empowering the private sector, increasing cooperation between investors, and enhancing public-private partnerships. The two sides also discussed the implementation of priority projects in areas such as electricity, renewable energy, and infrastructure. They considered expanding partnerships in pharmaceutical registration and manufacturing, addressing challenges facing private sector companies, and promoting the textile, cotton, and food security industries. Opportunities for knowledge exchange were also explored.

Al-Mashat highlighted Uzbekistan's historical and economic importance as a vital hub in Central Asia, and Egypt's role as a gateway for Uzbekistan to African and Middle Eastern markets. For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan welcomed Egyptian companies operating in various sectors and emphasised the importance of increasing investments to meet local demand. He said the Uzbek government was keen to utilise Egypt's expertise in areas such as new cities, electricity networks, and sustainable transport.

During the meeting with Abdukhakimov and Shadiev, Al-Mashat outlined Egypt's national efforts in the field of climate action and green transitions, and highlighted the success of Egypt's hosting of COP27.

The Uzbek Minister of Ecology expressed his country's interest in benefiting from Egypt's technical expertise and exchanging knowledge in areas related to environmental protection, climate change, and attracting green investments.

Al-Mashat also discussed cooperation in tourism and civil aviation, with a focus on increasing the flow of tourists between the two countries. The number of Uzbek tourists visiting Egypt reached 58,443 in 2023 and 42,443 in 2024, showing further potential for growth, reflecting Egypt's positive image in Uzbekistan.



