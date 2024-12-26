Turkish minister of transportation and infrastructure states Türkiye to repair, rebuild parts of Syria

(MENAFN) Syria requires everything to take a fresh start, the Turkish of transportation and infrastructure stated, saying that Türkiye has planned to do an action for repairing and reconstructing the conflict-torn nation’s airports, bridges, roads, and railways.



Syria has five airports, two of which have currently been functional, Damascus and Aleppo, Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated at a press meeting in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday, saying that these airports needs a lot of enhancements.



Damascus Airport managed about 100,000 trips in the previous year, while Aleppo handled among 50,000 and 60,000, the minister announced, saying that a Turkish crew checked airports and noticed that there is no radar system.



"There is an air radar application that we use on our mobile phones. Imagine, they were trying to manage it from that mobile phone application," he stated.



Computers from the 1990s are still in function at these airports, and there are no suitable X-ray devices, detectors, or anything else, he added.



