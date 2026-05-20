FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Economic Impact Exceeds QR2.8 Billion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The economic impact of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 exceeded 2.89 billion Qatari riyals (790 million U.S. dollars), according to figures released by The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, highlighting the tournament's contribution to tourism, hospitality, transport, and media sectors.

The report showed that the tournament attracted more than 305,000 international visitors, generating around 1.5 million hotel room nights.

Visitor spending covered several sectors, including accommodation (QR315 million), air travel (QR289 million), food and beverage (QR246 million), retail and tourism (QR201 million), and local transport (QR84 million).

The tournament also recorded significant international media exposure, with a broadcast audience of 406 million viewers, media value estimated at QR266 million, and more than 6.2 million social media posts related to the event. According to the report, 97 percent of international fans said hosting the tournament had a positive impact on Qatar, reinforcing the country's position as a regional hub for major sporting events.