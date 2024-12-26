Cango Inc. Expands Into Bitcoin Mining With $256 Million Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Cango Inc., a Shanghai-based automotive transaction service platform, has entered the sector by acquiring 32 exahashes per second (EH/s) of mining capacity from Bitmain Technologies Georgia Limited and Bitmain Development Limited for $256 million. This positions Cango as the third-largest publicly traded mining firm by deployed hashrate, just behind CleanSpark, which operates 33.7 EH/s. The acquisition includes on-rack miners, indicating that Bitmain may continue to serve as the colocation provider. Additionally, Cango has agreed to acquire an additional 18 EH/s of mining capacity from Golden TechGen Limited and other entities for approximately $144 million, to be paid through the issuance of Cango's common stock. This potential acquisition could bring Cango's total mining capacity to 50 EH/s, placing it on par with Marathon Digital Holdings. In November, Cango reported mining 363.9 BTC with the deployed 32 EH/s and did not liquidate any assets. The company did not specify the hardware models it purchased from Bitmain. However, with a unit cost of $8 per terahash per second (TH/s) and Bitmain Georgia as the counterparty, it suggests that Cango may have acquired 50 EH/s of the Antminer S19XP series that Bitmain Technologies Georgia imported since 2023. This strategic move marks a significant shift for Cango, traditionally known for its automotive services, as it diversifies into the cryptocurrency mining industry. The company's management has expressed confidence in the profitability of this venture, citing the increasing demand for Bitcoin and the potential for substantial returns on investment. The cryptocurrency mining industry has seen significant growth, with companies expanding their operations to meet the rising demand for digital currencies. Cango's entry into this market reflects a broader trend of traditional businesses exploring opportunities in the crypto space. Investors have responded positively to Cango's strategic pivot, with the company's stock price experiencing a notable increase since the announcement of the acquisition. This uptick reflects market optimism regarding the potential profitability of Cango's new venture into cryptocurrency mining.">



