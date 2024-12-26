Bitcoin Mining Rig Prices In Shenzhen Surge 30% Amid Global Demand

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Bitcoin machine prices in Shenzhen's Huaqiangbei have surged by 30% over the past year, driven by increased global demand and a significant rise in Bitcoin's value. Merchants report that buyers from the United States, Canada, and Russia are leading the procurement of these high-performance devices. A vendor in Huaqiangbei stated that the Antminer S21 335T model is now priced at $5,600 (approximately 40,700 RMB), up from 28,000 RMB last year, marking a 30% increase. Bitmain's official website lists the 473T S21 XP water-cooled miner at 73,900 RMB; however, this model is currently sold out, reflecting the heightened demand. The surge in Bitcoin's value has reignited interest in cryptocurrency mining, prompting international buyers to source equipment from Shenzhen, a major hub for electronics manufacturing and distribution. This trend has been particularly noticeable in recent months, with customers from Russia, Ethiopia, the United States, and Canada purchasing hundreds to thousands of new machines, often arranging deliveries through Hong Kong. The increased demand has led to a shortage of mining equipment, causing prices to rise. Manufacturers and suppliers are struggling to keep up with orders, and some popular models are sold out. This scarcity has intensified competition among buyers, further driving up prices. The global interest in Bitcoin mining has also led to significant investments in infrastructure. For instance, Shenzhen-based firm BIT Mining has planned to invest $26 million to build a data center in Texas, while Beijing-based Bitmain is expanding its operations in the state. However, the expansion of Bitcoin mining has raised environmental concerns due to the substantial energy consumption associated with the process. The International Energy Agency notes that demand for digital services is growing rapidly, leading to increased energy use by data centers and transmission networks.">



