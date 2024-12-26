Oil Prices Decline Amid Demand Concerns And Stronger Dollar

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Oil prices have declined, with futures dropping 41 cents to $72.47 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures falling 39 cents to $68.99 per barrel. China's oil demand is projected to peak by 2027, with consumption slowing. The U.S. dollar has reached its highest value since November 22, making more expensive for holders of other currencies. ADVERTISEMENT OPEC+ has reduced its [...]">

