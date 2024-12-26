Green Hydrogen Faces Economic Hurdles Amid High Production Costs

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Green hydrogen, once heralded as a cornerstone of the global transition to clean energy, is encountering significant economic challenges due to its high production costs. This reality is prompting a reevaluation of its role in future strategies. A study from Harvard University, published in the journal *Joule*, reveals that the comprehensive costs associated with green hydrogen-including production, storage, and distribution-render it a prohibitively expensive method for [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.