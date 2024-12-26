Kuwait Implements 15% Tax On Multinational Corporations

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Kuwait's Council of Ministers has approved a new tax measure imposing a 15% levy on multinational corporations operating within the country, effective January 1, 2025. The legislation targets multinational entities engaged in cross-border operations, aligning Kuwait's tax policies with international standards aimed at curbing tax evasion and ensuring the retention of tax revenues domestically. Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Sherida Abdullah Al-Muasherji, confirmed the cabinet's endorsement of the "Multinational Entities Group Tax Law," emphasizing its role in preventing the diversion of tax revenues to other jurisdictions. This initiative is part of a broader global movement toward implementing a minimum corporate tax rate, following agreements facilitated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The OECD's Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) introduced a two-pillar solution to address tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy. Pillar Two establishes a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, applicable to multinational groups with revenues exceeding €750 million. Kuwait's decision mirrors similar actions by neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced an increase in corporate tax to 15% for large multinational enterprises, effective January 1, 2025. This domestic minimum top-up tax applies to multinational enterprises with consolidated global revenues of €750 million or more in at least two of the four financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which the tax applies. Bahrain has also indicated plans to introduce a domestic minimum top-up tax starting January 1, 2025, targeting large multinational enterprises. These measures reflect a regional commitment to adhering to international tax reforms designed to promote fairness and transparency in the global financial system. By implementing the 15% tax on multinational corporations, Kuwait aims to enhance its fiscal framework, reduce tax base erosion, and ensure that profits generated within its borders are adequately taxed. The new tax law is expected to impact various sectors where multinational corporations have a significant presence, including oil and gas, finance, and telecommunications. Companies operating in Kuwait will need to assess their tax strategies and compliance mechanisms to align with the forthcoming regulations.">



