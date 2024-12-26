How A Good Meal Leads To Better Love Lives, Research Reveals

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

The key to a potential partner's heart is through their stomach, according to new research - proving the old adage right.

A survey of 2,000 adults, half of whom are single and the other half in relationships, explored how a good meal leads to better love lives.

According to the survey, it's hard to go wrong with a good dinner date. Forty-one percent believe that a sit-down dinner should be expected on the first date.

Although touchy topics like or finances may spark disagreements at dinner, a majority of respondents are argument-free when it comes to what they order. Nine in 10 respect what their partner orders, having never gotten into a disagreement, even if there were differences.

On the other hand, those surveyed do keep close eyes on how their date converses (49%), what they talk about (44%) and their body language (33%).





Dining out for date night is a“come-as-you-are,” accepting endeavor, with the results showing there's no need to hide your favorite food, as 85% of those who have different food preferences than their partner are willing to accept them, and 95% of all respondents are unbothered by what their date orders on date night.

Conducted by Talker Research for Fogo de Chão , the survey delved deeper into what makes the perfect night out.

Nine in 10 agreed that a good date starts at a good location, saying that choosing memorable locations are key to the best nights out (85%).

In fact, more than a third of singles wouldn't consider a second date if the first wasn't somewhere up to standards (36%), with 63% agreeing that it's important to impress the other person with your first date location pick.

“With so many Americans expecting a sit-down dinner for a first date, it's important to pick a destination that has a dining experience with options for every dietary preference,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão.“That's how you'll be sure to leave a lasting impression with your date. That's why a restaurant like Fogo is a great date option for every occasion, as we strive for an engaging dining atmosphere with culinary favorites for every dietary tribe at every daypart that's sure to create an exciting date.”

No matter what stage in the relationship, a majority of those surveyed want a night out that feels exciting (78%), and one in six would adventurously try out a new dish on date night.

But while more than half of Americans (54%) think new beginnings pave the way for new experiences together, sharing that they'd try a new restaurant on a first date; more respondents would prefer to wait until they're casually dating (74%) or even further into the relationship (83%) to do so.

For those looking for other ways to play it safe and become more-than-friends by the holidays - respondents rated some of the best foods to order for a first date as roasted chicken breast (44%), salmon (28%), seared steak (26%) or filet mignon (23%).

“When it comes to picking a restaurant, having variety is key. Especially if it's a first date and you're not sure exactly what the other person likes, you want to pick a location with something for everyone - whether that's smaller, shareable plates, vegan and vegetarian entrees, fresh and seasonal fresh fruits, vegetables and salads or premium meat selections,” continued McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão.“And if the way your date correctly pronounces pi-can-ha makes them marriage material, we're an excellent destination for rehearsal dinners.”

While the right location is a must and different food preferences aren't a deal-breaker, respondents also shared other“dos” to make the date feel more romantic. This includes do stay off your phone (66%), do be kind to the service (65%), do chew quietly (47%), do hold the door open (44%) and do turn off your phone completely (40%).

