(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Global Engagement Center (GEC), a $61 million-a-year agency, closed its doors on December 23, 2024. This marks a victory for free speech advocates who long criticized the agency's overreach.



Congress decided not to renew the GEC's funding, effectively ending its eight-year run. The agency, originally tasked with countering foreign disinformation, faced mounting accusations of censorship and infringing on First Amendment rights.



Elon Musk, now an advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, praised the closure. He had previously called the GEC "the worst offender in US government censorship." The shutdown aligns with Trump's "Free Speech Policy Initiative," which aims to limit government interference in public discourse.







Critics argued the GEC's work often targeted domestic speech, despite its foreign focus mandate. Conservative publications like The Daily Wire and The Federalist claimed the agency labeled their content as "disinformation," hurting their reach and advertising revenue.



The closure signals a shift towards protecting diverse viewpoints in the digital landscape. It addresses concerns about government overreach in determining what constitutes legitimate speech. This move may foster a more open exchange of ideas and restore trust in the marketplace of information.



As the US adapts to this change, the challenge of addressing foreign disinformation remains. However, the GEC's shutdown emphasizes the importance of balancing national security with fundamental liberties, particularly freedom of expression.



U.S. Ends Controversial Disinformation Agency, Bolstering Free Speech

MENAFN26122024007421016031ID1109030958