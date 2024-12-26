How A Meme Coin Helped US-Based CEO Generate ₹3.4 Crore For His Daughter's Rare Brain Tumour Treatment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A California-based CEO's desperate appeal for donations for his daughter's resulted in a blockchain aficionado creating a meme coin. Surprisingly, the value of the meme coin, called $MIRA, surged to a whopping $400K (equivalent to ₹3.4 crore) on Thursday.

Siqui Chen, Co-founder of Runway Financial, shared the heartbreaking story of his daughter, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour. In his social post, Chen urged netizens to come forward and donate to a research project crucial to his daughter's treatment.

“If you could press a button that cures your child's brain tumor in exchange for ending your life immediately, every parent would hesitate for zero seconds before fighting to be the first to press it the cruelest thing is that no such button exists. but there is always a move,” read a post by Chen on X.



Siqi Chen posted online to generate fund for his daughter.

The post was shared on December 25, and received thousands of likes and retweets. As soon as the post went viral, several users made donations to the details shared by Chen on his X account. However, the biggest help for his daughter's treatment was on its way.



Crypto fundraiser worth $400K generated for Siqi Chen's daughter

The next day, Siqi Chen shared details about a meme coin which was created by a well wisher to raise funds for his daughter's treatment.



“Uh so some random guy 20 minutes made a SOL memecoin called $MIRA to help with research fundraising and sent me half the entire supply and it's now worth like $400K and i literally don't know what to do because i certainly don't want to rug a bunch of random people,” Chen wrote in the post.