Russia Recognizes US Helsinki Commission As“Undesirable Organization”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has added the US Helsinki Commission to the list of so-called undesirable organizations.

This was reported by Svoboda , Ukrinform reports.

As noted in the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the commission's activities“are aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia, members of the organization massively disseminate materials discrediting the foreign and domestic policies of the country's leadership, the work of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary.”

The commission's activities will be banned in Russia , and citizens may face criminal prosecution for cooperating with it.

The U.S. Helsinki Commission (officially known as the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe) is an organization established in 1976 by the U.S. government for international cooperation in the areas of human rights, military security, and economic cooperation. Its task is to monitor the implementation of the 1975 Helsinki Accords on cooperation and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. The agreement was signed by 35 states, including the United States and Canada, and all the then European states (including the USSR), except Albania.

In May 2023, the commission officially appealed to the US President to authorize the transfer of ATACMS ballistic missiles to Ukraine.

In the fall, the State Duma Commission for Investigating Foreign Interference recognized the Helsinki Commission's report on US policy toward Europe and Eurasia as a“manual for interfering in the affairs of sovereign states and preparing color revolutions.”

As reported, the law on“undesirable organizations” has been in effect in Russia since 2015. The work of structures that the authorities include in the relevant register is prohibited in the country. Participation in the activities of such an organization is punishable by a fine, and in case of repetition - up to four years in prison. At the same time, the wording of what exactly can be considered participation is not clear in the law.