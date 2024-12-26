Russia begins considering Bitcoin for global expenses

(MENAFN) Russian firms have begun considering and other numeral moneys in global expenses, the Russian finance minister stated on Wednesday.



In a statement to the Russian state network Rossiya-24, Anton Siluanov noted that Bitcoins quarried in Russia might be consumed in the investigational process for global expenses, and certain expenses have started.



Siluanov pointed out that this expense strategy must be advanced and extended.



While there are no limits on the acquisition of cryptocurrencies in Russia, the consumption of these cryptocurrencies as a type of expense within the nation is banned.



With the ruling inked by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin on August 8, the experimental consumption of cryptocurrencies in global expenses and Forex dealings was endorsed.

