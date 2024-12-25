Russia Bans Crypto Mining In 10 Regions To Tackle Energy Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move to address concerns, Russia has announced a six-year ban on across ten regions, starting January 1, 2025.



This decision marks a significant shift in the country's approach to digital currencies. It highlights the growing tension between technological innovation and resource management.



The ban will affect key areas including Dagestan, Chechnya, and the recently annexed territories of Donetsk and Lugansk. Additionally, seasonal restrictions will be imposed in Siberian regions like Irkutsk, known for its cheap electricity and large mining operations.



These measures aim to prevent power shortages during peak consumption periods, particularly in winter months. This crackdown comes on the heels of new legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin in late 2024, which legalized and regulated crypto mining activities.



The law requires miners to register with the Federal Tax Service and report their earnings, bringing the industry under closer government scrutiny.







The ban's impact extends beyond individual miners to include mining pools, potentially reshaping Russia's position in the global crypto market .



As of early 2022, Russia ranked among the top five countries in Bitcoin hash rate. It contributed significantly to the network's overall computing power.



While the government frames these restrictions as necessary for energy stability, critics argue they may hinder economic growth and individual freedom.



The debate underscores the challenge of balancing technological progress with resource management in the digital age. As Russia navigates this complex landscape, its actions may set a precedent for other nations grappling with similar issues.



In short, the outcome of this policy shift will likely influence the future of cryptocurrency mining and energy policy worldwide.

