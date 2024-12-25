Reservation In Jammu & Kashmir: The Other Side

ADVERTISEMENT

The reservation policy seeks to distribute opportunities equitably among all sections of society. It is designed to allocate resources in a balanced manner, addressing the needs of marginalized communities without alienating others. The policy is structured into four categories:

1. Category A: Specific Reservations for Marginalized Communities (36%)



Scheduled Castes (SC): 8%

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 8%

Scheduled Tribes (ST-1): 10%

Scheduled Tribes (ST-2): 10% Total: 36%

2. Category B: Common Reservations for All (24%)

These are applicable to both the general and reserved categories.



Residents of Backward Areas (RBA): 10%

Areas Along the Line of Control (ALC): 4%

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10% Total: 24%

3. Category C: Horizontal Reservations (10%)

These apply across all categories (A, B, and D).



Ex-servicemen: 6%

Persons with Disabilities (PWD): 4% Total: 10%

4. Category D: General Category (30%)

Reserved for the general category.

Total: 30%

The comprehensive distribution ensures that no group is left behind, with the overall reservation totaling 100%:

36% (A) + 24% (B) + 10% (C) + 30% (D) = 100%.

Opportunities for Reserved and General Categories

The policy provides significant opportunities for both reserved and general categories:

For Reserved Categories:

SC + General: 8% + 30% = 38%

OBC + General: 8% + 30% = 38%

ST-1 + General: 10% + 30% = 40%

ST-2 + General: 10% + 30% = 40%

For General Categories:

General + RBA: 30% + 10% = 40%

General + ALC: 30% + 4% = 34%

General + EWS: 30% + 10% = 40%

Horizontal Reservations:

An additional 10% is distributed horizontally across all categories:

Ex-servicemen: 6%

Persons with Disabilities (PWD): 4%

Inclusion of Newly Recognized Groups

In a significant move, an additional 10% reservation has been provided for underrepresented groups, including the Paddari Tribe, Pahari Ethnic Group, Gadda Bregmans, and Koli communities. Importantly, this inclusion was achieved without affecting the existing 10% quota for Scheduled Tribes, reflecting the government's intent to uplift marginalized communities without compromising existing entitlements.

The Emerging Controversy

Months after the framework's introduction, certain political figures have raised objections, questioning its fairness and impact. However, these protests appear selective and politically timed, as there was no significant opposition during the Lieutenant Governor's administration when the policy was introduced. This raises questions about whether the protests are genuinely in the public interest or politically motivated to secure voter support.

Politicizing sensitive issues such as reservation risks disrupting social harmony. The matter is currently under judicial review and being assessed by a Sub-Cabinet Committee, making premature protests unnecessary and potentially harmful.

Unemployment: The Real Challenge

Jammu & Kashmir faces a pressing unemployment crisis, with a jobless rate of 32.8%, the highest in India as reported by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In rural and remote areas such as Marwah, Paddar, Warwan, Dudu, Bani, and Bhalessa, the situation is dire, with poor infrastructure, inadequate education, and limited job opportunities.

Young people in these regions often migrate in search of better prospects or fall victim to cycles of frustration and despair. Instead of creating division over reservation, political leaders should focus on addressing unemployment through skill development programs, better education facilities, and industrialization.

A Call for Constructive Dialogue

The reservation policy as implemented is both balanced and inclusive. Altering it without substantial reason could destabilize the region's socio-political environment. Political and civil society leaders must prioritize collective growth and social unity over divisive politics.

Jammu & Kashmir's youth need stability, opportunities, and a vision for a brighter future. The reservation issue must be approached with care and responsibility to ensure it fulfills its purpose of upliftment and fairness. Constructive dialogue, rather than disruptive protests, is the need of the hour.

As stakeholders, we must work together to create an equitable and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir, where every citizen-regardless of caste, class, or category-feels valued and empowered. True leadership lies in uniting people, addressing core challenges, and building a future that benefits all.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is Chairman, Youth for Peace J&K and a retired Administrative Officer

