Russians Attacked Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Artillery And Drones, There Is Destruction

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“The situation was restless in the Nikopol region during the day. Namely, in the district center, Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myrivsk communities. The enemy sent 15 kamikaze drones at them. They also fired 6 times from heavy artillery,” he wrote.

In the communities, two infrastructure facilities and seven private houses were damaged, one of which caught fire. Garages, greenhouses, outbuildings and cars were also damaged. A power line was damaged. No one was injured, Lysak said.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Dnipro. According to updated data, the attack also damaged a sports facility, an administrative building, almost two dozen private houses and 25 apartment buildings, 3 outbuildings, a car, 6 schools and 7 kindergartens, and a medical facility.

Two enterprises were damaged in Kamianske . There were also explosions in Kryvyi Rih district. There were no casualties there.

As reported, a power engineer was killed in a Russian missile strike in Dnipropetrovsk region.