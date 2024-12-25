Bio Protocol (BIO), A Desci Project, Will Be Innitially Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE , Dec. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list BIO, a DeSci project, on DeSci Zone. For all CoinW users, the BIO/USDT will be officially available for trading on January 3rd 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of BIO, we are launching the“ BIO Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 10,000 USDT.







Empowering DeSci Through Blockchain

Bio Protocol aims to reshape biotechnology research funding, development, and intellectual property (IP) sharing through its innovative decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model. By addressing disparities in traditional biomedical research funding, the project focuses on critical areas such as rare diseases, longevity, and emerging health challenges.

As a recognized leader in the DeSci space, Bio Protocol has garnered attention and support from major players, including Binance, with total funding exceeding $33 million. Developed by the same team behind VitaDAO, a project backed by Pfizer, Bio Protocol exemplifies the synergy of blockchain technology and scientific innovation.

BIO Tokenomics and Utility

The BIO token powers the Bio Protocol ecosystem, offering a wide range of use cases:



· Governance : BIO holders participate in BioDAO governance votes, shaping the project's direction and resource allocation.

· Incentives : Staking BIO tokens allows users to earn rewards and revenue shares from BioDAO projects.

· Liquidity : BIO facilitates trading and liquidity on decentralized platforms, enhancing accessibility for the Bio Protocol ecosystem. · Funding Allocation : The tokens directly fund research projects or support participation in platform auctions.

With a total supply of 3.32 billion BIO, the tokenomics prioritize ecosystem growth, rewarding community members and early contributors while ensuring a robust structure for long-term development.

10,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 10,000 USDT equivalent BIO prize pool has been up for grabs from January 3rd, 2024, at 10:00 to January 10th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 10,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

