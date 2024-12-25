Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Issues Statement On AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Foreign issues statement on AZAL plane crash, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement reads:

“On December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was directed towards Aktau city due to the necessity for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The causes of the crash are currently under investigation.

There were 67 people on board, including 62 and 5 crew members. Initial reports indicate that 32 individuals have survived, with some in critical condition.

Following the directive of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, a state commission chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov has been established to investigate the causes of the plane crash. Additionally, in response to the tragic accident, a delegation led by the Minister of Emergency Situations and the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has been dispatched to Kazakhstan.

From the outset of the incident, the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau has been actively working at the scene. In coordination with the Kazakh authorities, emergency rescue teams have been conducting urgent and operational measures.

Hotlines Related to the Crash:

- AZAL:

- (+994) 12 5048280

- (+994) 12 5048202

- (+994) 12 5048203

- Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau:

- +77087127016

- Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

- +7 7172 559621

- +7 7292 319091

Our condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”