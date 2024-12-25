Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Issues Statement On AZAL Plane Crash
Date
12/25/2024 7:08:51 AM
Qabil Ashirov
The statement reads:
“On December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by
"Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was
directed towards Aktau city due to the necessity for an emergency
landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The causes of the
crash are currently under investigation.
There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5
crew members. Initial reports indicate that 32 individuals have
survived, with some in critical condition.
Following the directive of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, a state commission chaired by Prime
Minister Ali Asadov has been established to investigate the causes
of the plane crash. Additionally, in response to the tragic
accident, a delegation led by the Minister of Emergency Situations
and the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan
has been dispatched to Kazakhstan.
From the outset of the incident, the Consulate General of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau has been actively working at the
scene. In coordination with the Kazakh authorities, emergency
rescue teams have been conducting urgent and operational
measures.
Hotlines Related to the Crash:
- AZAL:
- (+994) 12 5048280
- (+994) 12 5048202
- (+994) 12 5048203
- Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau:
- +77087127016
- Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of
Kazakhstan:
- +7 7172 559621
- +7 7292 319091
Our condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash, and
we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”
