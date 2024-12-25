Russians Attack Thermal Power Plants, Equipment Seriously Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missiles attacked DTEK thermal power across Ukraine in the early morning of December 25, seriously damaging equipment at a number of thermal power plant.

DTEK Group reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's infrastructure. DTEK thermal power plants were attacked."

As a result of the massive attack, equipment at thermal power plants was seriously damaged. After the strike was over, energy repair teams scrambled to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

DTEK emphasized that in 2024, this is the 13th massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the 10th one on the company's enterprises.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been targeted over 200 times, the report notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 25, due to a massive Russian missile attack, Ukrenergo introduced emergency blackouts across Ukraine.

