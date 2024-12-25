Poland Scrambles Fighter Jets Amid Russian Missile Attack On Western Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish fighter jets took off Wednesday morning in the wake of the Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Operational Command of the Polish on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Amid Russia's air raid, which may target facilities located, including in western Ukraine, warplanes are monitoring our airspace," the statement reads.

The Operational Command notes that combat aircraft, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on high alert in Poland.

Aid to Ukraine from 45 countries passes through Jasionka hub -'s defense chief

The available capabilities are set to ensure the security of the territories adjacent to Ukraine, the report notes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert has been declared throughout Ukraine over the threat of Russian kamikaze drones.

Also, Russia launched at Ukraine a number of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area.

Explosions have been reported in Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine's energy minister German Galushchenko said Russia once again targeted Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure.